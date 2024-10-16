Maharashtra Elections 2024: With 75 Seats, Konkan Belt Crucial To Tilting Power Scales

In the recent Lok Sabha polls, the Mahayuti alliance of Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP bagged seven seats in the Konkan region. The BJP triumphed in Palghar, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg and Mumbai North, while the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar, had a face-saver in Raigad where its leader Sunil Tatkare retained his seat. The Shiv Sena won Thane, Kalyan and Mumbai North West.