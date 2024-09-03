Maharashtra Assembly Elections: The Vidarbha Factor

A distinctive feature of Vidarbha politics is that the electoral contests primarily happen between the two national parties, the BJP and the Indian National Congress. The regional parties like Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party or the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena have not been able to make substantial inroads in Vidarbha.

Until 2014, the region was considered a bastion of the Congress, but the BJP was successful in establishing its dominance over Vidarbha in the last 10 years. Apart from big-ticket infrastructural projects like the Nagpur metro, many academic and health institutions were also set up in the region.

Districts like Gadchiroli, Bhandara, Gondia, and Chandrapur were once hotbeds of Naxalism. However, the Fadnavis government of 2014, backed by central forces, tackled the insurgency with an iron hand, and today most of the districts have been declared "Naxal-free". The substantive victory against Maoists is being showcased as an achievement of the BJP in the region. With the decimation of Naxals, the region has become conducive to the setting up of industries, which has offered employment to the locals.