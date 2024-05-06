Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3: Heatwave Looms Over North Karnataka, Gujarat On Polling Day
Hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over coastal Karnataka during the next three days, the IMD said.
Projections of heatwave conditions in parts of northern Karnataka and warmer temperatures in Gujarat and parts of southern Maharashtra raise concerns over voter turnout in areas where the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections will be conducted on Tuesday.
The 14 segments in Karnataka where polling is set to take place on May 7 are Chikkodi, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Ballari, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Shivamogga. It will see a contest among a total of 227 candidates.
Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in isolated pockets over coastal Karnataka during the next three days, the Indian Meteorological Department said in a recent weather bulletin.
The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has issued a red alert for five districts—Bagalkot, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri and Koppal—till May 9, reported PTI.
In the second phase, when half of Karnataka's 28 Lok Sabha constituencies went to polls, the overall voter turnout stood at 69.5%, nearly the same as during the 2019 polls.
Subdivision-wise warnings. (Source: IMD)
Heatwave is considered if maximum temperature reaches at least 40 degree Celsius or more, according to IMD. It's a condition of air temperature, which becomes fatal to human body when exposed.
The IMD has also warned of heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Saurashtra, Kutch and Gujarat regions during the next five days. Gujarat will vote in a single phase for all its 26 constituencies.
On the other hand, areas of western Assam where polls will be held on Tuesday will likely receive heavy rainfall. The constituencies include Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta and Guwahati.
Scattered-to-fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) has been forecasted over Bihar. Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura and Khagaria, which will go to polls on Tuesday.
In West Bengal, thunderstorm and lightning is expected in Malda and Murshidabad districts. Polling will be conducted in Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur and Murshidabad seats.
Phase 3 (May 7) (95 Seats)
Assam (4/14)
Bihar (5/40)
Chhattisgarh (7/11)
Goa (2/2)
Gujarat (26/26)
Karnataka (14/28)
Madhya Pradesh (8/29)
Maharashtra (11/48)
Uttar Pradesh (10/80)
West Bengal (4/42)
Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu (2/2)
Jammu and Kashmir (1/5)