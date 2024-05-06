Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3: Heatwave Looms Over North Karnataka, Gujarat On Polling Day

Projections of heatwave conditions in parts of northern Karnataka and warmer temperatures in Gujarat and parts of southern Maharashtra raise concerns over voter turnout in areas where the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections will be conducted on Tuesday.

The 14 segments in Karnataka where polling is set to take place on May 7 are Chikkodi, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Ballari, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Shivamogga. It will see a contest among a total of 227 candidates.

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in isolated pockets over coastal Karnataka during the next three days, the Indian Meteorological Department said in a recent weather bulletin.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has issued a red alert for five districts—Bagalkot, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri and Koppal—till May 9, reported PTI.

In the second phase, when half of Karnataka's 28 Lok Sabha constituencies went to polls, the overall voter turnout stood at 69.5%, nearly the same as during the 2019 polls.