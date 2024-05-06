Focus On Gujarat: BJP Aims For Third Consecutive Clean Sweep, AAP-Congress Alliance Targets Inroads

Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Party's stronghold, where the Narendra Modi-led party has ruled since 1995 and won a clean sweep in the 2019 and 2014 general elections, will vote for the ongoing polls on May 7, 2024. The voting will take place in a single phase for all 26 parliamentary constituencies.

The 44-day-long Lok Sabha election will enter its third phase of polling, and Gujarat will be one of them. The first phase witnessed a voter turnout of 66.14%, while the second phase saw a voter turnout of 66.71%.

Phase 1 of the elections took place on April 19, covering 102 constituencies, followed by phase 2 on April 26, covering 88 constituencies. Lakshadweep recorded an 84.16% voter turnout—the highest among all 21 states that voted on April 19, while Bihar recorded the lowest number of voters at 49.26%. During the second phase of voting, Manipur topped the list by registering the highest voter turnout at 84.85%, while Uttar Pradesh saw the lowest voter share at 55.19%.

The BJP is certain that it will repeat history and maintain its winning streak. The slogan “Aab Ki Baar 400 Par”, given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reaffirms their confidence to do so. On the other hand, the Indian National Congress would seek to repeat their 2009 election performance, where they won 11 out of 26 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party was successful in making inroads in the state during the 2022 assembly elections, winning 5 seats with a vote share of 12.9%.

Under the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, AAP and Congress will contest the election together in five states, including Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Chandigarh, and Goa.

It will be intriguing to see this political alliance cross swords with charismatic leader Modi and his party.

The constituencies in Gujarat scheduled for voting include Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Amreli, Anand, Banaskantha, Anand, Bardoli, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Chhota Udaipur, Dahod, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Kachchh, Rajkot, Porbandar, Valsad, and Vadodara, amongst others.

Voting will not take place in the diamond city of Surat, as the BJP's nominee, Mukesh Dalal, was elected unopposed after the nomination of Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani was rejected. The other candidates have also withdrawn from the battle.