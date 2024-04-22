Lok Sabha Elections: Surat BJP Candidate Mukesh Dalal Set To Win Unopposed

BJP's Mukesh Dalal is set to get elected unopposed from Surat Lok Sabha seat after all other candidates withdrew from the fray, the party's Gujarat unit chief C R Paatil said on Monday. 'Surat has presented the first Lotus to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I congratulate our candidate for Surat Lok Sabha seat Mukesh Dalal for getting elected unopposed,' Paatil posted on X (formerly Twitter).