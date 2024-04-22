Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Home Minister Amit Shah Goes Big On Large Cap Stocks

Union Minister Amit Shah submitted his nomination for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency on April 19. The Home Minister has ventured boldly into the realm of listed shares, wagering over Rs 17 crore on the steadfastness of blue chips stocks and in large-cap stocks.

The Home Minister's investment portfolio brims with a strategic selection of top-performing stocks. He has investments in ABB India, Bharat Forge, Cummins, HUL, ITC, Infosys, Kansai Nerolac, L&T, MRF, Nesco, Nestle India, P&G, The Ramco Cement and Vedanta.