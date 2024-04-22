Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Home Minister Amit Shah Goes Big On Large Cap Stocks
In the realm of immovable assets, the Home Minister has a holdings valued at a commanding Rs 16.32 crore in 2024.
Union Minister Amit Shah submitted his nomination for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency on April 19. The Home Minister has ventured boldly into the realm of listed shares, wagering over Rs 17 crore on the steadfastness of blue chips stocks and in large-cap stocks.
The Home Minister's investment portfolio brims with a strategic selection of top-performing stocks. He has investments in ABB India, Bharat Forge, Cummins, HUL, ITC, Infosys, Kansai Nerolac, L&T, MRF, Nesco, Nestle India, P&G, The Ramco Cement and Vedanta.
The value of shares, bonds, mutual funds, and debentures totals Rs 16.44 crore. Of this amount, inherited listed shares are valued at Rs 16.09 crore, while self-acquired listed shares amount to Rs 2.34 crore. Additionally, unlisted shares amount to Rs 3.08 lakh. It's worth noting that the individual does not own any motor vehicles and has no investments in mutual funds.
In the realm of immovable assets, the Home Minister has a holdings valued at a commanding Rs 16.32 crore in 2024. His portfolio paints a diverse landscape: from the fertile soil of agricultural land worth Rs 1.78 crore to the bustling cityscape of non-agricultural land valued at Rs 6.04 crore.
He has commercial buildings commanding a valuation of Rs 4.63 crore, while the comfort of home is embodied in residential buildings and flats worth Rs 3.86 crore.
Home Minister's taxable income for FY23 totaled Rs 75.09 lakh, demonstrating steady growth from the Rs 57.12 lakh reported in FY19.
Nestled securely in domestic bank fixed deposits lies a substantial Rs 1.92 crore. Even in the fluidity of cash, he maintains a modest reserve, with Rs 24,164 on hand.
The dynamism of his movable assets further underscores his financial acumen, worth of Rs 20.34 crore.