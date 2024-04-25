Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dates, Schedule, Seats, Total Voters And More

The Congress and BJP will lock horns on the electoral battleground again, in less than a year. It's going to be a straight fight between the ruling Congress and the BJP-JD(S) combine unlike the Assembly elections in May last year which witnessed a triangular contest among the three parties.

BJP is contesting in 25 seats while the JD(S) has fielded candidates in three. The Congress is contesting in all 28 seats.

The other smaller parties are: