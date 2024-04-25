NDTV ProfitLok Sabha Elections 2024Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dates, Schedule, Seats, Total Voters And More
ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dates, Schedule, Seats, Total Voters And More

Karnataka is the most important state for the BJP in south India as it's only here that it had held power in the past.

25 Apr 2024, 10:04 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Voters show their identification cards as they wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19, 2024. (Image source: PTI )</p></div>
Voters show their identification cards as they wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19, 2024. (Image source: PTI )

The Lok Sabha Elections in Karnataka will take place in two phases, on April 26 and May 7. Campaigning for the14 Lok Sabha seats which will go to polls on Friday came to an end on Wednesday evening.

Key constituencies going to polls in Karnataka on April 26 are Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Mandya, and Mysore.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Parties And Alliances

The Congress and BJP will lock horns on the electoral battleground again, in less than a year. It's going to be a straight fight between the ruling Congress and the BJP-JD(S) combine unlike the Assembly elections in May last year which witnessed a triangular contest among the three parties.

BJP is contesting in 25 seats while the JD(S) has fielded candidates in three. The Congress is contesting in all 28 seats.

The other smaller parties are:

  • Bahujan Samaj Party

  • Communist Party of India (Marxist)

  • Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha

  • Uttama Prajaakeeya Party

  • Karnataka Rashtra Samithi

  • Karnataka Janata Paksha

  • Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi

  • Prahar Janshakti Party

  • Republican Party of India (Athawale)

  • Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist)

  • Socialist Party (India)

  • Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting Date And Candidates

The state has a total of 28 Lok Sabha segments. While polling for 14 Lok Sabha segments in the southern part of the state will be held on April 26, the second phase of voting in northern districts will be held on May 7.

A total of 247 candidates -- 226 men and 21 women -- are in the fray for the April 26 round of voting in most of the southern and coastal districts.

Chikkaballapur has the maximum number of 29 candidates, followed by 24 in Bangalore Central, while Dakshina Kannada has the least number - nine.

List Of Constituencies In Karnataka

Here's a total list of constituencies in Karnataka:

  1. Chikkodi

  2. Belgaum

  3. Bagalkot

  4. Bijapur

  5. Gulbarga

  6. Raichur

  7. Bidar

  8. Koppal

  9. Bellary

  10. Haveri

  11. Dharwad

  12. Uttara Kannada

  13. Davanagere

  14. Shimoga

  15. Udupi Chikmagalur

  16. Hassan

  17. Dakshina Kannada

  18. Chitradurga

  19. Tumkur

  20. Mandya

  21. Mysore

  22. Chamarajanagar

  23. Bangalore Rural

  24. Bangalore North

  25. Bangalore Central

  26. Bangalore South

  27. Chikballapur

  28. Kolar

Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule

The following constituencies will go to vote on April 26: Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikkballapur, Kolar

The following constituencies will go to vote on May 7: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, Shimoga

Total Voters in Karnataka

In the final electoral rolls 2024, the total number of general electors was computed to be 5,37,85,815. This includes 2,69,33,750 male electors, 2,68,47,145 female electors, and 4,920 others.

For the first phase, ,more than 2.88 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in 30,602 polling stations where polling will take place between 7 am to 6 pm.

(With PTI inputs)

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT