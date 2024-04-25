Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dates, Schedule, Seats, Total Voters And More
Karnataka is the most important state for the BJP in south India as it's only here that it had held power in the past.
The Lok Sabha Elections in Karnataka will take place in two phases, on April 26 and May 7. Campaigning for the14 Lok Sabha seats which will go to polls on Friday came to an end on Wednesday evening.
Key constituencies going to polls in Karnataka on April 26 are Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Mandya, and Mysore.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Parties And Alliances
The Congress and BJP will lock horns on the electoral battleground again, in less than a year. It's going to be a straight fight between the ruling Congress and the BJP-JD(S) combine unlike the Assembly elections in May last year which witnessed a triangular contest among the three parties.
BJP is contesting in 25 seats while the JD(S) has fielded candidates in three. The Congress is contesting in all 28 seats.
The other smaller parties are:
Bahujan Samaj Party
Communist Party of India (Marxist)
Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha
Uttama Prajaakeeya Party
Karnataka Rashtra Samithi
Karnataka Janata Paksha
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi
Prahar Janshakti Party
Republican Party of India (Athawale)
Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist)
Socialist Party (India)
Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting Date And Candidates
The state has a total of 28 Lok Sabha segments. While polling for 14 Lok Sabha segments in the southern part of the state will be held on April 26, the second phase of voting in northern districts will be held on May 7.
A total of 247 candidates -- 226 men and 21 women -- are in the fray for the April 26 round of voting in most of the southern and coastal districts.
Chikkaballapur has the maximum number of 29 candidates, followed by 24 in Bangalore Central, while Dakshina Kannada has the least number - nine.
List Of Constituencies In Karnataka
Here's a total list of constituencies in Karnataka:
Chikkodi
Belgaum
Bagalkot
Bijapur
Gulbarga
Raichur
Bidar
Koppal
Bellary
Haveri
Dharwad
Uttara Kannada
Davanagere
Shimoga
Udupi Chikmagalur
Hassan
Dakshina Kannada
Chitradurga
Tumkur
Mandya
Mysore
Chamarajanagar
Bangalore Rural
Bangalore North
Bangalore Central
Bangalore South
Chikballapur
Kolar
Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule
The following constituencies will go to vote on April 26: Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikkballapur, Kolar
The following constituencies will go to vote on May 7: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, Shimoga
Total Voters in Karnataka
In the final electoral rolls 2024, the total number of general electors was computed to be 5,37,85,815. This includes 2,69,33,750 male electors, 2,68,47,145 female electors, and 4,920 others.
For the first phase, ,more than 2.88 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in 30,602 polling stations where polling will take place between 7 am to 6 pm.
(With PTI inputs)