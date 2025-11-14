Bihar Election Results 2025: Maithili Thakur, Tejashwi Yadav, Other Key Battles — Who Won, Who Lost?
At 03:15 pm, the ruling NDA was leading in more than 200 seats. The opposition INDIA bloc was way behind, leading only in 28 of the 243 seats in the Bihar assembly.
The counting for the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections indicates a sweeping mandate for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Trends show the NDA is poised for a landslide victory, significantly surpassing the majority mark in the 243-seat assembly, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan, led by Tejashwi Yadav, struggles to make a mark.
The elections were closely watched for several high-stakes contests featuring political heavyweights and emerging stars.
While BJP's Maithili Thakur, popular singer-turned-politician, is confirming her arrival on the political stage, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, fighting in his family stronghold of Raghopur against the BJP candidate, was trailing.
A prominent face in the NDA, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary from BJP is solidifying his position and Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav who is estranged from the RJD, is trailing significantly in his Mahua constituency.
The NDA extended its lead in the Bihar Assembly election on Friday, crossing the 200-mark of the 243 — well above the majority mark of 208, as of 3:15 pm The Mahagathbandhan trailed with leads in 28 seats. The BJP led in 95 seats, while the JD(U) led in 84. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), headed by Union Minister Chirag Paswan, was ahead in 20 seats. Hindustani Awam Morcha led in five seats.
The RJD was ahead in 24 seats and the Congress in two. The Jan Suraaj Party, founded by Prashant Kishor, was not leading in any constituency after brief early gains.
Raghopur Assembly Election Result 2025 Live Updates
The biggest attraction is the Raghopur constituency in Vaishali district, where Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav is facing his old rival, Satish Kumar Yadav of the BJP, for the third consecutive time.
As of 03:15 pm, BJP's Satish Kumar was leading in the Raghopur constituency with 48,453 votes, while RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was trailing in his bastion with 43,883 votes.
ALSO READ
Raghopur Election Results 2025 LIVE: Satish Kumar Yet Again In The Lead; Tejashwi Yadav Trails By 8,400 Votes
Mahua Assembly Election Result 2025 Live Updates
Meanwhile, the internal conflict within the Yadav family is openly playing out in the Mahua seat, also in Vaishali. Here, Tejashwi's brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, is challenging the sitting RJD MLA, Mukesh Kumar Roushan, on a ticket from his new party, Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD).
As of 03:15 pm, Tej Pratap Yadav entered the top three with 17,436 votes as opposed to the current leader Sanjay Kumar Singh from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), who has received 48,477 votes.
ALSO READ
Mahua Election Results 2025 LIVE: Chirag Paswan's Party Retains Lead; Tej Pratap Climbs To Third Place
Alinagar Assembly Election Result 2025 Live Updates
In the Alinagar constituency in Darbhanga, the BJP has fielded Maithili Thakur, a renowned folk singer from the Mithila region, who is contesting against RJD veteran Binod Mishra.
BJP's Maithili Thakur was leading in Alinagar constituency at 03:15 pm with 51,879 votes, while RJD's Binod Mishra was trailing with 47,683 votes.
Lakhisarai Assembly Election Result 2025 Live Updates
BJP's senior leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Kumar Sinha, is racing far ahead of Suraj Kumar of Jan Suraaj Party in Lakhisarai.
At 03:15 pm, Sinha is leading with 51,705 votes while Kumar is not even in the contest with 3,412 votes. Amaresh Kumar of Indian National Congress comes close second with 37,431votes.
ALSO READ
Lakhisarai Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha Retakes Lead With Wider Margin
Tarapur Assembly Election Result 2025 Live Updates
In Munger's Tarapur seat, BJP stalwart Samrat Choudhary is contesting against RJD's Arun Kumar.
As of 03:15 pm, Choudhary was leading in the Tarapur constituency with 92,568 votes while RJD's Arun Kumar was trailing with 53,738 votes.
ALSO READ
Munger Election Results 2025: BJP's Kumar Pranay Vs RJD's Avinash Kumar Vidyarthi — Who's Winning?
Catch all the live updates on the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 here, with real-time results, key developments, top political reactions, constituency-wise trends, and everything you need to stay fully informed as the state votes.