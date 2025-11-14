Bihar Election Results 2025: Maithili Thakur, Tejashwi Yadav, Other Key Battles — Who Won, Who Lost?

The counting for the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections indicates a sweeping mandate for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Trends show the NDA is poised for a landslide victory, significantly surpassing the majority mark in the 243-seat assembly, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan, led by Tejashwi Yadav, struggles to make a mark.

The elections were closely watched for several high-stakes contests featuring political heavyweights and emerging stars.

While BJP's Maithili Thakur, popular singer-turned-politician, is confirming her arrival on the political stage, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, fighting in his family stronghold of Raghopur against the BJP candidate, was trailing.

A prominent face in the NDA, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary from BJP is solidifying his position and Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav who is estranged from the RJD, is trailing significantly in his Mahua constituency.

The NDA extended its lead in the Bihar Assembly election on Friday, crossing the 200-mark of the 243 — well above the majority mark of 208, as of 3:15 pm The Mahagathbandhan trailed with leads in 28 seats. The BJP led in 95 seats, while the JD(U) led in 84. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), headed by Union Minister Chirag Paswan, was ahead in 20 seats. Hindustani Awam Morcha led in five seats.

The RJD was ahead in 24 seats and the Congress in two. The Jan Suraaj Party, founded by Prashant Kishor, was not leading in any constituency after brief early gains.