Who Is Maithili Thakur? 25-Year-Old Singer Promises To Set Example After Big Win In Bihar Elections

Speaking to NDTV, Maithili said she is "proud to be a Bihari" and "happy" to work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

She said PM Modi's "guidance makes every 'Bihari' feel proud."

On being asked about her views on young people staying away from politics, Maithili said, “It is important that sensitive people, bright people join politics. My fans and well-wishers cautioned me against joining politics, but I want to set an example that we can bring about change in politics.”

Maithili said the most difficult thing was handling the “negativity” she had to face during electoral campaigning. “In the initial days I cried a lot. People used to target me and doubt my ability. I will work hard and make people realise my potential,” she said.

Maithili said she will continue to balance music and politics. She revealed that music will continue to be a big part of her life.