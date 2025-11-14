Who Is Maithili Thakur? 25-Year-Old Singer Promises To Set Example After Big Win In Bihar Elections
BJP’s Maithili defeated Binod Mishra, a RJD heavyweight, from the Alinagar seat in Darbhanga district by 11,730 votes.
Singer-turned-politician Maithili Thakur, 25, has emerged as the youngest leader to be elected to the Bihar Assembly. BJP’s Maithili defeated Binod Mishra, a RJD heavyweight, from the Alinagar seat in Darbhanga district by 11,730 votes. She won after securing 84915 votes.
The ruling NDA returned to power in Bihar with a thumping win in the 2025 state elections, securing over 200 seats in the 243-member Assembly. The opposition alliance, Mahagathbandhan, could muster just 35 seats.
Speaking to NDTV, Maithili said she is "proud to be a Bihari" and "happy" to work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
She said PM Modi's "guidance makes every 'Bihari' feel proud."
On being asked about her views on young people staying away from politics, Maithili said, “It is important that sensitive people, bright people join politics. My fans and well-wishers cautioned me against joining politics, but I want to set an example that we can bring about change in politics.”
Maithili said the most difficult thing was handling the “negativity” she had to face during electoral campaigning. “In the initial days I cried a lot. People used to target me and doubt my ability. I will work hard and make people realise my potential,” she said.
Maithili said she will continue to balance music and politics. She revealed that music will continue to be a big part of her life.
Who is Maithili Thakur?
Born on July 25, 2000, Maithili is a popular folk singer and has received training in Indian classical and folk music.
She did her schooling at Bal Bhavan International School in Delhi’s Dwarka. Later on, she received a B.A. Programme degree from Bharati College, Delhi University, in 2022.
In 2017, Maithili received nationwide attention when she appeared as a finalist on the reality show 'Rising Star India'. After that, she began performing traditional folk music and bhajans in languages such as Maithili, Bhojpuri, and Hindi.
Last year, she was also announced as the "Cultural Ambassador of the Year" at the inaugural National Creators Award.
Maithili Thakur - Financial Profile
In her 2025 election affidavit, Maithili Thakur has declared total assets of approximately Rs 3.82 crore and zero liabilities.
Her assets are entirely self-acquired. Her movable assets are valued at approximately Rs 2.32 crore, which include a significant investment in her proprietorship firm (M/s Maithili Thakur), gold jewellery valued at Rs 52 lakh, and various bank deposits and mutual fund investments.
Her immovable assets consist of a 50% share in a residential flat in Dwarka, Delhi, with an estimated current market value of Rs 1.5 crore. The affidavit declares "Shunya" (Zero) for all personal loans and government dues.
Maithili Thakur - Criminal Profile
As per her affidavit, there are no criminal cases filed against Maithili Thakur.