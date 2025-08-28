ADVERTISEMENT
Revealed: How Govt is Seeing Tariff Impact Playout, Planning Counter Steps
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed
US tariffs at 50% will impact India's trade and some sectors like gems and jewellery, chemicals, home decor are set to suffer losses, government sources told NDTV Profit. The impact is expected to be for the short term as supply chains will recalibrate.
Sources also said that the new date for negotiations is not fixed yet and the next formal round of negotiations on the tariff rate between the two countries is scheduled to happen soon.
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT