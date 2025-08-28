Trump Tariffs To Have Limited Impact On Listed Universe But Could Hit Consumption, Says This Analyst

Srivastava said listed companies, including the one with high exposures to tariff like automobile or pharmaceutical companies, will sit out any impact by and large but an impact on SME and unlisted segment is likely to be translated into lower consumption story. However, he said it will all unfold over a period of time.

"Optimism around GST cut will get tempered by the tariffs," said Srivastava. He further added that tariffs are going to impact the consumer euphoria story much more than the listed universe story because they are insulated.

The impact on the consumer space is likely to be seen in the next two months as the consumption drops, the unsecured loans start to soar up and so on, he added.

However, on the corporate side, Srivastava said if tariffs stay, then earnings cuts could continue, which seems to be a logical extension of a fallen GDP at the end of the day.

On the market side, Thursday saw a volatile trade as the investors priced in the 50% tariff. Both Nifty 50 and Sensex declined nearly 1% only to rebound later but still trade lower for the day.