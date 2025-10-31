Trump-Xi Summit: Leaders Agree To Dial Back Trade Tensions

On Oct. 30 US President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the APEC forum in Busan, South Korea. It was their first in-person meeting since 2019 and resulted in a one-year trade truce that temporarily eased tensions between the world's two largest economies, though fundamental issues remain unresolved.

Trump said after the nearly two-hour meeting that it was "friendly" and that he and the Chinese leader "agreed to almost everything". Trump told reporters that "on a scale from zero to 10, with 10 being the best, I would say the meeting was a 12," adding that "it was an outstanding group of decisions I think that was made." In response to the meeting, Beijing released its own statement, where Xi said China and the US should not get "caught in a vicious cycle of mutual retaliation".

In response to Chinese efforts to curb the flow of fentanyl precursors, Trump announced a cut in the "fentanyl tariff" on Chinese goods from 20% to 10%, which lowered the overall US tariff rate on Chinese imports from 57% to 47%.

The fentanyl precursors issue has created tension in US-China relations. The core of this issue is the American opioid crisis, which has led to tens of thousands of overdose deaths. Fentanyl is an opioid drug, like morphine or heroin. It is made entirely in laboratories, with no natural ingredients. Although it is approved as a prescription pain medicine, most of the fentanyl contributing to the current overdose crisis is made illegally.

China is a primary source of the precursor chemicals required to manufacture fentanyl. In fact, Chinese chemical companies manufacture and export nearly all of the illicit fentanyl precursors used globally. The US has accused China of not doing enough to stop this flow. China has now assured the US that it would increase efforts to stop the flow of fentanyl precursor chemicals.

China agreed to immediately resume and increase purchases of American soybeans, corn and other agricultural products. These are important to Donald Trump due to their political significance in key agricultural states such as Iowa, Ohio, and Wisconsin, which have been a crucial part of Trump's voter base. China's large pig and chicken farming operations create a huge demand for soybeans and corn, but due to tensions over tariffs, China has significantly reduced or stopped its purchases of US corn and soybeans. China had instead turned to suppliers in South America, such as Brazil and Argentina, to meet its needs. This resulted in a sharp drop in US exports and created financial hardship for American farmers.

China's decision to resume soybean and corn purchases from the US is a relief for the Trump administration and for American farmers, as it represents a potential de-escalation of trade tensions and a boost for agricultural exports. Trump hailed the move as a "very nice gesture" and part of a deal with Xi Jinping to buy "tremendous amounts" of agricultural products.

China also agreed to postpone new export restrictions on its rare earth metals for one year, providing a crucial—if temporary—win for the US, which heavily relies on these minerals for advanced technology and defence. It may be recalled that China had announced new export controls on a range of strategic materials, including expanded restrictions on rare earth elements, superhard materials, and high-performance lithium battery components. These are crucial for advanced technologies and defence.