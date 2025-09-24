US Treasury Sanctions Two Indian Nationals For Counterfeit Supply Of 'Fentanyl-Laced Pills'

The US Department Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control reported sanctioning two Indian nationals for "supplying hundreds of thousands of counterfeit prescription pills filled with fentanyl," according to a press release from the Department on Wednesday.

Fentanyl is an opiod used as an analgesic by cancer patients and those recovering from surgery. It is noted for its potency, which surpasses Morphine's by more than 50%.

US President Donald Trump identified India and Pakistan as being major transit and production hubs of illegal drugs but said that this acknowledgement does not mean failure of enforcement.

The Department further said that Sadiq Abbas Habib Sayyed and Khizar Mohammad Iqbal Shaikh, were also supplying other illicit drugs to US residents.

“Too many families have been torn apart by fentanyl. Today, we are acting to hold accountable those who profit from this poison,” Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John K. Hurley said.

“Treasury will continue to advance President Trump’s commitment to Make America Fentanyl Free by targeting drug traffickers,” he added.

According to the release, Sayyed and Shaikh partnered with narcotics traffickers based in the Dominican Republic and the US to sell these counterfeit pills to Americans.

These pills were marketed and sold as discounted and legitimate pharmaceutical products, but contained fentanyl, methamphetamine and a fentanyl analogue within them. The two also reportedly used encrypted message platforms to conduct their illegal business, using it to communicate with and sell to buyers.

Sayed and Shaikh had a prior narcotics case in Sept. 2024, from which they were indicted in court by the federal grand jury in New York's Southern District.

Shaikh is the owner of KS International Traders, an online pharmacy that was used for his criminal activities, according to the release.

"Even after being exposed for his criminal activity in in Department Of Justice’s 2024 indictment, Shaikh continues to operate KS International Traders," the release said.

The sanctions will block all property and interests in property of Sayyed and Shaikh that are in the US or in the possession or control of US person will be reported to OFAC.

Any entities that are owned up to 50% or more by the two, will also be blocked. OFAC’s regulations also forbid all transactions by US residents that involve any property or interests in property of those that are blocked.

"Violations of US sanctions may result in the imposition of civil or criminal penalties on US and foreign persons," the release said.