Russia Remains India's Top Crude Oil Supplier With $3.6 Billion Sale In July Despite US Tariffs

Unfazed by US pressure, Russia remained India's largest supplier of crude oil in July, selling energy worth $3.6 billion or Rs 31,775 crore. India sourced 31.4% of its crude requirement from Russia that month, as per the latest available government data.

Iraq was the second-largest supplier with a share of 17.1%, followed by Saudi Arabia (16.1%), and the United Arab Emirates (11.8%).

The Trump administration started levying an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods from Aug. 27 for buying Russian oil, taking the total tariff rate to 50%. New Delhi has slammed the tariff, terming it "unjustified" and calling out the double standards of Western powers themselves dealing commercially with Moscow.

Notably, India sourced 8.9% of its crude supplies from the US in July. Energy purchases have grown rapidly in recent years as New Delhi sought to assuage President Donald Trump's grievances over a large American trade deficit.