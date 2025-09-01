Trump Aide Peter Navarro Says 'Brahmins Profiteering' From India-Russia Oil Trade

Peter Navarro, a senior White House official and aide to President Donald Trump, continued his rant against India on US media. He accused the country and its elites of being an “oil money laundromat" for Russia.

“India’s big oil lobby has turned the largest democracy in the world into a massive refining hub and oil money laundromat for the Kremlin,” Navarro, the senior counsellor for trade and manufacturing, told Fox News on Monday.

"You got Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people. We need that to stop," he said. Navarro went on to say that Indian refiners buy cheap Russian oil, process it, and export fuels to Europe, Africa, and Asia.

The US began charging Indian goods a 50% tariff from Aug. 27, including a 25% punitive levy for buying Russian oil. Washington has accused New Delhi of fueling Russia's war in Ukraine by purchasing its oil.

India has slammed the tariff, terming it "unjustified" and has called out the double standards of Western powers themselves commercially dealing with Russia.

Navarro said the 25% tariff was in response to unfair trade practices and 25% for national security.

“India now exports over 1 million barrels a day in refined petroleum, more than half the volume of Russian crude it imports. The proceeds flow to India’s politically connected energy titans, and directly into Putin’s war chest. It kills Ukrainians... and what do we have to do as taxpayers? We've got to send them more money,” he said.

Navarro's fresh salvo against India comes amid Modi's engagement with China, Russia and other countries at the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation summit in Tianjin.

The PM has vowed to protect the interests of farmers, fishermen and small businesses in the face of US trade offensive.