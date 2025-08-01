Trump Effect? India Increases US Oil Import Share Sharply As Russia Sanctions Loom

The curbs around Russian energy purchase is likely to have an impact on how India will consume crude oil going ahead. India sourced 2% of its overall crude imports from Russia before the Ukraine war, but the same surged to 35-40% since then.

There has been a strategic shift in the sourcing of the crude from the US in the period between April and June 2025. India has imported 6.23 million tonnes worth $3.71 billion from the US alone, accounting for 8.5% of the overall crude imports.

India has maintained that its decision on how and where to buy the crude from will depend on its energy security needs.

According to government data, in the calendar year 2024, India imported 246.85 million tonnes of crude amounting to $147.23 billion.