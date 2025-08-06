RBI MPC Keeps Repo Rates Unchanged At 5.5%, Maintains 'Neutral' Stance Amid Tariff Uncertainties

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee has kept the benchmark lending rates unchanged, which is in-line with the expectations. The country's central bank also maintained its 'neutral' stance.

The rate-setting panel of RBI, which concluded its three-day meeting on Wednesday, retained the repo rate at 5.5% in a unanimous decision. This comes after a 50 basis points reduction in its June policy review meeting.

The uncertainties of tariffs are still 'evolving' and the monetary policy transmission is 'continuing,' RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said, adding that The impact of the 100-basis-point rate cuts since February 2025 on the economy is still unfolding.

A poll of economists by news agency Bloomberg had projected that the rates would be held steady by the MPC as part of its August review. However, there were chances of a rate cut in the backdrop of retail inflation undershooting RBI's estimates, mixed high-frequency indicators and fresh headwinds from US President Donald Trump's tariff policy.

Trump, last week, announced a 25% tariff on India, alongside an unspecified amount of "additional penalty" due to the country's purchase of Russian crude and military equipment. On Tuesday, Trump threatened to raise the tariffs "substantially" over the next 24 hours.

Lingering trade tensions imply downside risks to growth, which could compel the RBI to further ease its policy going forward, according to economists.