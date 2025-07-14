Retail Inflation Eases To 2.1% In June, Lowest In Six And A Half Years

India's retail inflation fell further in June, coming in at the lowest since January 2019, led by a fall in prices of several food items.

The consumer price index-based inflation moderated to 2.1%, from 2.82% in May, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation on Monday.

The CPI inflation was lower than economist estimates. Inflation was projected to ease to 2.3% in June, according to a median forecast of economists polled by Bloomberg. This was also the fifth straight month when inflation was below the Reserve Bank of India's 4% target.

Food and beverage prices deflated by 0.2% in June, as against an inflation of 1.5% in May. The decline was led by vegetable inflation, which contracted by 19% compared to 13.7% in the preceding month. Inflation in the pulses category contracted by 11.8% after contracting 8.2% last month.

The core CPI inflation, however, rose to 4.55% from 4.35% last month.