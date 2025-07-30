RPI Repo Rate: Amid Status Quo Expectations, Will US Tariffs, Growth Concerns Force MPC To Rethink?

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee is expected to maintain a status quo at its upcoming meet in August. Still, signs of weakening growth, alongside announcements of fresh tariffs imposed, suggest that economists are not ruling out a rate cut.

According to economists polled by Bloomberg, the consensus is of a status quo when the MPC meets from Aug. 4-6. However, with CPI inflation undershooting the RBI's estimates, mixed high-frequency indicators and fresh headwinds from US President Donald Trump's imposition of 25% tariffs alongside penalties, chances of an offside rate cut remain.

Lingering trade tensions imply downside risks to growth, which increases the possibility of further easing from RBI with domestic inflation risks contained, said Teresa John, lead economist at Nirmal Bang. "We see room for up to 50 basis points of additional rate cuts from the RBI," John said, adding that she expects a cut of 25 basis points in August.