RBI Monetary Policy Meeting: Date, Time, Where To Watch And What To Expect

The Monetary Policy Committee or MPC of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) chaired by Governor Shaktikanta Das began its 3-day MPC meeting on Monday, September 7, to discuss the fourth bi-monthly monetary policy for the fiscal year 2024-25. MPC will deliberate on key areas like interest rates, inflation, growth outlook and oil prices before making the necessary announcements during its press conference on Wednesday, October 9.

This will be the second MPC meet after the Union Budget which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented on July 23 and will be the first after the appointment of three new external members to the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee. The panel reconstitution was done on October 1.