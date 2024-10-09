RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Rupee Gains, 10-Year Bond Steady Ahead Of MPC Decision On Interest Rate

Retail inflation rose to 3.65% in August, compared to 3.54% in July. In July, the inflation was the lowest in nearly five-years. Despite the uptick in August, it remains within the central bank's target of 4% aided by the base effect.

Food inflation is likely to remain elevated. Prices of key vegetables, such as onions and tomatoes, climbed in September, according to high frequency data by the Department of Consumer Affairs, as several parts of the country saw crop damages amid excessive rains.

CPI is expected to remain below 5% in the remaining months, except for September because of unfavourable base effect, Ghosh said. "However, for the full year FY25, CPI inflation is likely to average to 4.5%-4.6% and will remain In the RBI’s targeted range of 4-6%."