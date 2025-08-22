Online Gaming Bill: President's Assent Awaited, Certain Provisions To Come Into Effect 'Without Rules'

The government is awaiting the President of India's assent on the Online Gaming Bill and the framework for the same will be out 'fairly quickly', according to S. Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Krishnan also told NDTV Profit that the authorities will incur a hit of Rs 15,000-20,000 crore losses in terms of GST collection but the government has 'a larger social good in mind'.

S. Krishnan further said that after the President's assent, there will be a notification of the day when the Bill will come into effect. The government still has to draft the rules which will be issued. "As the Bill is structured, even without rules, there are certain provisions of the Bill that can come into effect, but that is a decision we will take," S. Krishnan told NDTV Profit.

On Thursday, the bill to ban all online money games and promote eSports and online social gaming was passed in the Parliament, with the Rajya Sabha approving it without debate. Piloting the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said the legislation will promote two-thirds of the online gaming segment.