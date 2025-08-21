Rajya Sabha Passes Online Gaming Bill 2025 That Outlaws Real-Money Games

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which outlaws real-money games. The bill was approved through a voice vote.

The online gaming bill was passed by the Lok Sabha a day ago and will now head to the President for approval.

The legislation prohibits advertising or endorsements of platforms facilitating online games that involve monetary transactions. It proposes to bar banks, as well as non-banking financial bodies, from facilitating any transaction involving online money games. According to sources, the decision followed three and a half years of deliberations.

The rise of in-app purchases, virtual currencies and reward systems has only blurred these legal boundaries further, creating the need for a centralised framework.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Rajya Sabha that the government is working hard to curb the menace of illegal activities. "Crores od rupees have been embezzled via such applications. The Bill drafted after much deliberation. We need to protect our youth," he said.