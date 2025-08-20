Online Gaming Bill: MeitY Secy Explains Why Centre, And Not States, Has Jurisdiction

As the Centre tables the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 in Parliament, MeitY Secretary S Krishnan has laid out the government's vision behind the legislation, stating that the intent is to make India the "game development capital of the world".

In an exclusive interaction with NDTV Profit, Krishnan addressed the long-standing legal ambiguity around skill versus chance and regulations surround it.

Under list one of the constitution, as per item 41 and 42, "the Government of India can legislate" on the matter, explained Krishnan.

"There are no games of pure chance. Most games are a mix of skill and chance, and this grey area has been exploited to avoid regulation," he noted. He further said, "This combination is being used, as state governments cannot legislate in the area as they are only empowered to regulate betting and gambling, being an item under the state list"

He further explained that many of these games are offered either on interstate or cross broader trade and commerce and therefore "it is legitimately within the government of India's remit to legislate on this."