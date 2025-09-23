In This Economy: Spend, Save, Or Just Sigh?

On paper, GST 2.0 put more money in consumers’ hands from Day 1. On the ground, it was messier. Organised retailers like DMart and Reliance Retail moved fast, slashing prices in line with the new rates. Kirana stores, however, hesitated.

The reason? Old inventory. Stock purchased under the previous tax regime still carried the higher price tag, and small shopkeepers weren’t eager to cut margins before replenishing shelves. The result was a confusing patchwork where one aisle offered the “new GST” price while the store down the street stuck with the old sticker.

FMCG firms are now racing to smoothen this transition, but it highlights a deeper truth that policy changes don’t always hit consumers instantly. Between warehouses, distributors, and mom-and-pop stores, the last mile is where big reforms often stumble.

Having said that, entry-level cars saw a bumper round of bookings within days of the reset. For households who had been holding back, the tax relief tipped the scales.

White goods too joined the party. TVs & ACs were among the first to see price tags slashed in line with the new GST slabs, with organised retailers advertising “GST-off” deals to pull in footfall.

The combination of festive timing and visible markdowns gave the reset a shot of feel-good energy, even if the long-term impact is still uncertain.