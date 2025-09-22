'Class Action': Govt's Stern Warning If Companies Fail To Pass GST Benefits To Customers

Earlier in the month, the government announced a revised rate of GST, bringing down prices of most consumer daily goods, in order to boost liquidity and consumption in the country. These revised GST rates are live from Monday, Sept 22.

But due to the fast implementation, the Consumer Affairs Secretary acknowledged that many products are already in the supply chain and re-stickering them might not be possible. As such, the ministry expects sellers of these goods to voluntarily inform the customers of the revised GST rates.

“We found that a lot of products are out of manufacturing. Therefore, they are lying in big numbers in the supply chains. It will take some time for these goods to get exhausted. Looking at their problem, we have allowed these manufacturers, packers and importers they voluntarily let consumers know about revised MRP,” she said.

Khare added that sellers must ensure consumers are aware of the new prices. “Products which are being sold as of today must carry the revised MRP. Earlier, we had said they should go for stickering. Now, we are saying you can do it voluntarily. Sellers who are offering the goods have to convey the new MRPs. This can be done digitally, or by having comparative rate charts or any other innovative way," she said.