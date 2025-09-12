GST Cuts: Quantity Of Biscuits, Snacks, Toothpaste To Increase At Lower Price End, Says Nuvama Analyst

Fast-moving consumer goods companies will likely pass on the benefits of the cuts in goods and services tax to the consumer by increasing the volume of the packaged item proportionally in products like biscuits, snacks and toothpaste.

"Biscuits and snacks will benefit. There will be an increase in grammage for items in the lower price end, like Rs 10–5 biscuits. Companies will pass on the GST cut to consumers," Abneesh Roy, executive director of research at Nuvama Institutional Equities, told NDTV Profit.

He cited a 13-percentage-point reduction in GST on items like biscuits and snacks from 18% to 5%.

In categories like toothpaste and shampoo, initially, the companies will pass on the benefit of the GST cut to consumers. But from a one-year perspective, consumption will even out, Roy said. Moreover, affordability may move some consumers from smaller brands to bigger ones.