FMCG Players Committed To Pass On GST Benefits To Consumers: CII's Sudhir Sitapati

The government’s recent overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is going to boost consumption and the FMCG industry players are committed to passing on the benefits to the end consumer, according to Sudhir Sitapati, Chairman of the CII National Committee on FMCG, and Managing Director (MD) and CEO of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL).

The middle-class and lower-middle-class buyers are set to gain the most from the transfer of benefits by the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) manufacturers. However, in the FMCG space, it could take four to five weeks for the new prices to be reflected on shelves. This is due to the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) regime in the FMCG sector.

“You must remember that FMCG operates in an MRP regime. So, MRP does take a little bit of time for these benefits to flow through. So, it may take four weeks or five weeks. But I think everybody in the FMCG CII committee is committed to passing on these benefits to consumers,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit on Monday.

The changes in GST rates, announced by the government last week, will come into effect from Sept. 22.

“I think, as a consumer goods sector, this is really delightful news for us. I think this will spur consumption, not just in the categories in which GST is being reduced, but because it will have a generally good income effect on middle-class and lower-middle-class consumers. There will be a general boom in consumption,” he added.