Goldman Sachs Predicts Slower GDP Growth For India In 2025

Goldman Sachs has delayed its forecast for RBI rate cuts, expecting the first reduction in February 2025, followed by another in April. The firm predicts a cumulative 50 basis points cut, bringing the repo rate down from 6.50% to 6%. This adjustment would also allow the overnight interbank rate to fall to 5.75%, the lower end of the liquidity adjustment corridor.

The RBI is likely to adopt a cautious and measured approach due to uncertainties surrounding global trade policies and their impact on financial markets, Goldman Sachs said, adding that the current cyclical growth slowdown appears to be a return to trend, meaning monetary policy adjustments may not need to go significantly below the estimated nominal neutral rate of 6% for India.

"RBI is likely to be cautious (given uncertainties on global trade policies and their impact on financial markets) and shallow (as we view this cyclical growth slowdown as a reversal to trend, so monetary policy doesn’t need to go materially below the nominal neutral rate, which we estimate at 6% for India)," Goldman Sachs said.

The firm also noted that while easing is necessary to address cyclical growth pressures, the RBI may proceed cautiously due to the stronger dollar scenario.