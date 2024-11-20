RBI Highlights Core Inflation and Food Price Spillovers as Key Concerns in November Bulletin

Apart from the sharp surge in food prices, which led to a spike in India's CPI October reading, core inflation edging up is emerging as a new worry for the Reserve Bank of India, according to its November bulletin.

The RBI is concerned about spillovers of high primary food prices; following the surge in prices of edible oils, inflation in respect of processed food prices is starting to see an uptick, the RBI paper titled State of the Economy said.

The pick-up in price rises of household services like those of domestic helps or cooks also reflects higher cost of living pressures due to elevated food prices beginning to transmit to these specific wages, RBI's bulletin for November said and does not necessarily reflect the views of the central bank.

"Inflation is already biting into urban consumption demand and corporates' earnings and capex. If allowed to run unchecked, it can undermine the prospects of the real economy, especially industry and exports," the bulletin said.