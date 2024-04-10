Elections, Record Prices To Stall India's Gold Demand

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the recent surge in gold prices will stall demand for the yellow metal in India, according to the World Gold Council. The elections will be held in seven phases starting April 19 and conclude in the first week of June.

Data shows that gold consumption has fallen during three of the last four general election periods, with a decline in demand for both jewellery and bar and coin, the WGC said in a report on Tuesday. "India’s election is likely to be somewhat of a damp squib for gold demand."

Heightened scrutiny on the movement of cash, gold, and jewellery during the election season impacts gold demand. These items are commonly used by political factions to entice voters, even as authorities step up detection efforts to stop such malpractices.

Moreover, pent-up demand cannot be expected in June as the wedding season nears its end, the Council said. Jewellery drives 70% of Indian consumer gold demand.