China, India Lead Growth In World Gold Reserves Even As Prices Rally

Gold reserves with central banks across the world rose for the ninth straight month in February, led by growth in China and India, according to data from the World Gold Council.

A net 19 tonne of the yellow metal was purchased globally, a 58% decline from January’s purchases, stemming in part from a higher volume of

sales.

Of this, the People’s Bank of China accounted for 12 tonnes, while the Reserve Bank of India and the National Bank of Kazakhstan each bumped up their holdings by 6 tonnes.

India's holdings had increased by 8 tonnes in January. Bullion's share in the country's total forex reserves stood at 8.5%.