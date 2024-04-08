Gold Return Climbs Over Five-Year Period Matching Other Equity Categories

One of the main factors that gets people to look at gold as an investment in India is the fact that it is able to generate returns over a period of time. Low returns can impact the investors' behaviour as they would not want to lock their money up in an asset where this is too low that does not beat inflation. Gold has an element of safety, confidence, ability for physical use along with returns, which increases its popularity.

A rise or a rally in gold prices often leads to a situation where the returns climb but there is one surprising detail that is being witnessed during the current rally. The price of gold has risen to new highs but a look at the one-year average return of gold funds available with Valueresearchonline.com shows that this is around 13%. As compared to this, the average one-year return for large-cap funds is nearly 42% and for mid-cap funds and small-cap funds is around 57%. This is a huge difference, but when one considers the five-year compounded return, the average return of large-cap funds as well as flexi-cap funds are around 16%, which is similar to that of gold funds.

Mid-cap and small-cap funds have a higher average return of over 22%, which is to be expected considering the massive run-up here. The key point here is that gold has seen consistent returns, and this would have boosted the overall return for portfolios that have an exposure to this precious metal.