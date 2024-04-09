Bandhan Bank's Chandra Shekhar Ghosh: The Incidental Banker

On Friday evening, Bandhan Bank Ltd. announced that its founder MD and CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh would retire from his leadership role on July 9, after his current tenure ends. Ghosh will pursue a more “strategic role at Bandhan group level”, he said in his letter to the board.

The exit came as a surprise to most, as the board had approved for Ghosh to continue in the corner office at least till 2027, subject to the banking regulator’s approval.

Ghosh, 63, was little known in the Indian financial landscape before becoming a surprise recipient of an initial nod to open a universal bank nearly a decade ago. He was one of the two licensees in 2014, along with IDFC Ltd., and there have not been any since. Both went on to start operations in 2015.

The initial expectation was that IDFC, then led by financial sector heavyweight Rajiv Lall, would be able to quickly build a strong universal banking franchise owing to years of experience in infrastructure lending. Ghosh’s Bandhan was in comparison a smaller microfinance franchise headquartered in Kolkata, lending largely to rural women.

But this soon changed, as India’s financial sector itself was going through a renaissance of sorts, with small-value loans becoming the bedrock of future growth. Lall had to exit IDFC Bank, merging the lender with retail and small business loan specialist, V Vaidyanthan’s Capital First Ltd. in 2018. The bank was then renamed IDFC First Bank Ltd., with Vaidyanathan as its chief.

In this period, Ghosh’s Bandhan Bank story caught the market’s fancy. For FY16, the year when the bank commenced operations, it reported a net profit of Rs 275 crore. Its advances were at Rs 12,437 crore, while deposits were at Rs 12,089 crore. In the quarter ended December 2023, net profit stood at Rs 730 crore, with advances at Rs 1.16 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 1.17 lakh crore.