Bandhan Bank CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh To Step Down After Tenure
Ghosh will cease to be the bank's chief executive after July 9.
Bandhan Bank Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Chandra Shekhar Ghosh will step down after his tenure ends.Ghosh will cease to be the bank's chief executive after July 9, the date of completion of his services, according to an exchange filing on Friday.Ghosh had been serving as the bank's managing director since July 10, 2015, it said.(This is a developing story)
(This is a developing story)
