Why Bandhan Bank's Rs 23,300-Crore Credit Guarantee Portfolio Is Under Audit

Bandhan Bank on Jan. 9 told exchanges that the NCGTC was conducting a "detailed" audit of the CGFMU portfolio for FY21.

“We would further like to clarify that this is not an audit of the bank initiated by the regulator. It is only the audit of the CGFMU claim made by the bank pertaining to the portfolio,” it said.

While the bank, in the exchange filing, emphasised that the "detailed audit" is just for the second tranche of the CGFMU claim, the NCGTC document revealed that the audit will focus on the ECLGS and CGFMU portfolios.

The NCGTC conducted a preliminary audit in late 2023, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told NDTV Profit on the condition of anonymity. But since NCGTC had concerns, it decided to initiate a forensic audit.

According to the NCGTC document, the period under review for the CGFMU portfolio is FY21. During this time, around 5.5 lakh borrowers for loans amounting to Rs 4,000 crore have been classified as NPAs, according to the document.

Under the ECLGS portfolio, the period of review ranges from May 2020 to June 30, 2021. Here, around 7.55 lakh borrowers have been classified as NPAs, with outstanding dues worth Rs 955 crore, according to the document.