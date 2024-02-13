Borrowing Through Benchmark 10-Year Bond Crosses Rs 2 Lakh Crore

Government borrowing through the benchmark 10-year bond topped Rs 2 lakh crore, becoming the second such bond series.

The current outstanding amount for the 10-year bond stands at Rs 2.01 lakh crore, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India. Last month, the outstanding amount for the bond maturing in 2063 crossed Rs 2 lakh crore and is currently at Rs 2.16 lakh crore.

This shows the government's tolerance for borrowing through a particular bond series. The quantum of borrowing set for the current benchmark bond was Rs 1.54 lakh crore, which was breached early last month.

The current 10-year bond was launched in August 2023, with a coupon rate of 7.18% and is set to mature in 2033.