Bond Yields To Soften With Moderating Inflation, Says RBI Governor

As inflation continues to moderate, bond yields will also soften and borrowing costs will come down, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday.

The country's retail inflation fell to a three-month low of 5.1% in January and the Indian benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 7.095.

Das explained that interest payments as a quantum were linked to bond yields at a post-budget press conference in New Delhi.

"Government borrowings, which are done during that period (of high interest rates), naturally will have higher borrowing costs because the yields will be high," he said. "As we move forward and as inflation starts to moderate, logically, the bond yields should also come down."

The central bank governor said the 10-year bond yields had moderated to the range of 7.17–7.18% from 7.3–7.4% earlier.