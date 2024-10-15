BMC Announces Rs 29,000 Diwali Bonus For Officers And Employees

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's administration has announced a Diwali bonus of Rs 29,000 for its officers and employees in 2024, reported NDTV. This decision came after discussions between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Municipal Commissioner, following demands from various worker and employee unions in the BMC.

The announced bonus is higher than the Rs 26,000 Diwali bonus declared by Chief Minister Shinde last year.

The BMC has also announced Rs 12,000 for Community Health Volunteers and Rs 5,000 for Anganwadi teachers and assistants as a Bhau Bheej Gift.

Employees receiving the Diwali bonus include BMC officers, employees, aided private primary school teachers, non-teaching staff, and BMC primary school education officers. Secondary school teachers and non-teaching staff of both aided and unaided schools, as well as secondary school education officers, will also receive the Diwali bonus.

Additionally, teachers and non-teaching staff in both aided and unaided colleges and college education officers will receive the Diwali bonus.

The announcement comes as central government employees await the Centre's approval for an increase in the dearness allowance. Employee unions are anticipating a hike of at least 3% in the DA for employees, along with a similar increase for pensioners.

This announcement also occurred minutes before the Election Commission of India revealed that the Maharashtra assembly election will be held in a single phase on Nov. 20.