Cabinet Meeting: Government Approves Rs 2,029-Crore Bonus For Railway Employees

The Union Cabinet has approved a performance-linked bonus scheme for railway employees, worth Rs 2,029 crore, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Thursday.

The bonus, which will be equivalent to 78 days' wages, will be paid to a total of 11.72 lakh employees, he said. The payment of bonuses is completed each year before the Durga Puja or Dusshera holidays.

The maximum amount payable per eligible employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days, an official release noted.

The bonus will be paid to various categories of staff including track maintainers, loco pilots, train managers (guards), station masters, supervisors, technicians, technician helpers, pointsmen, ministerial staff and other Group C staff, the release added.

For the calculation of bonus, 50% weightage is given to input-output, and 50% is based on the rail body's operating ratio. Based on this calculation, the bonus was calculated as 76 days. However, the Cabinet decided to approve a bonus of 78 days, Vaishnaw said.