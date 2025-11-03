8th Pay Commission: Why Fitment Factor Is Seen In The Range Of 1.8 To 2.57 — How Salaries Will Rise

Fitment factor, or the multiplication unit used for revision of salaries and pensions, remains the buzzword for central government employees who are awaiting the implementation of 8th Pay Commission.

The Terms of Reference (ToR) for the pay panel was approved by the Union Cabinet last week, about 10 months after its formation was given the go-ahead.

Headed by Justice (retired) Ranjana Desai, the 8th Pay Commission would be meeting various stakeholders over the next several months, before recommending the fitment factor and other modalities for wage revision.

The staff side of National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) will be at the forefront of representing the central government employees and pensioners.

A senior leader of the employee forum told NDTV Profit earlier this year that they would expect the 8th Pay Commission to recommend a fitment factor which is at least same as the 7th pay panel, if not higher.

Since the last pay commission recommended a fitment factor of 2.57, it was understood that the forum could be looking to negotiate around that mark once the new panel is formed. However, NC-JCM staff side members told NDTV Profit in June that they would first await the approval of ToR, and then finalise the fitment factor that they would demand.

As of now, the NC-JCM staff side has not issued any official statement related to their fitment factor demand, or whether they have had any internal deliberations on the matter.

A member of the forum, who spoke to NDTV Profit in September, said on the condition of anonymity that the demand of fitment factor is finalised after considering an array of factors, including inflation, cost of living index and Dr Aykroyd's formula, which has formed the basis of determining the fitment factors in the past as well.

Dr Aykroyd's formula is linked to 20th-century American nutritionist Wallace R Aykroyd. The formula takes into consideration the increase in prices of various commodities that constitute a common person's basket, which is reviewed periodically by the Labour Bureau in Shimla.