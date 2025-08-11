8th Pay Commission: 14% To 34% — The Latest Salary Hike And Fitment Factor Speculations Making Rounds

The buzz continues to grow around 8th Pay Commission, even as it remains yet to be formally constituted by the central government. Key stakeholders, along with brokerage firms, have shared their expectations about the likely fitment factor and the resultant salary hike.

The speculations of effective wage rise ranges from 13% to 34%, according to two research reports released in recent period.

Fitment factor, which is the multiplication unit used for salary revision, could be in the range of 1.83 to 2.46, Ambit Capital said in a note released on July 9.

Under their base case scenario, which is based on 1.82 as the fitment factor, the effective salary could rise by 14%.

Their median case forecast suggests a fitment factor of 2.15, which can raise the salary by 34%.

However, in the upper case scenario, the fitment factor could be recommended as 2.46, which would end up raising the effective wage by a massive 54%, as per Ambit Capital.

On the other hand, a note released by Kotak Institutional Equities on July 21 projected a fitment factor of 1.8, which would effectively raise the salaries by 13%.