8th Pay Commission: 30-34% Effective Salary Hike On Cards, Rollout Likely In FY27, Says Ambit Capital

Following the implementation of 8th Pay Commission, the effective hike in the salaries of central government employees and pensions of retirees is likely to be in the range of 30-34%, according to Ambit Capital.

This hike, expected to come into effect in financial year 2026-27, is likely to cost the Centre an additional Rs 1.8 lakh crore, the brokerage said in a note issued on Wednesday.

In comparison, an estimated burden of Rs 1.02 lakh crore was added on the exchequer following the rollout of 7th Pay Commission in FY17.

While there is no official word yet on the timeline for 8th Pay Commission, stakeholders who spoke to NDTV Profit last month indicated that the implementation may get pushed to FY27 as the panel is yet to be setup.

After the 8th Pay Commission is formally constituted, it would require several months to hold deliberations with all the stakeholders, and present its report entailing the fitment factor and other modalities for salary revision. The last pay panel, which was the 7th Pay Commission, had required 18 months to submit the report.