8th Pay Commission: Fitment Factor Range 1.83 To 2.46, Says Brokerage — Check Expected Salary Hike

Ambit Capital's latest note on 8th Pay Commission has sparked discussions over the potential hike in salaries of central government employees and pensions of retirees. While the brokerage sees 30-34% effective hike in wages and pensions, it also shares an estimated range of fitment factor.

The fitment factor—the multiplication unit used for revision—is likely to be in the range of 1.83 to 2.46, the brokerage said in the note dated July 9.

"As per back-of-the-envelope calculations, depending on the salary growth seen over different Pay Commissions, the range of fitment factors that the government could be looking at lies between 1.83 and 2.46," it stated.

The estimated number is significantly lower as compared to the fitment factor of 2.57 recommended by the 7th Pay Commission back in 2015. The panel's recommendation had came into effect from January 2016.