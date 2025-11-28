8th Pay Commission: How Higher Fitment Factor Can Lift Markets — JP Morgan Explains

The 8th Pay Commission, which will result in a significant hike in the salaries and allowances of central government employees, is also seen as one of the key factors potentially contributing to the upward climb of the Indian stock market, according to a note released by JPMorgan.

The multinational bank, in its research report dated Nov. 26, explained that 8th Pay Commission will lead to "consumption acceleration", which in turn will be a key factor "shaping the markets" in coming years.

A jump in consumption will boost the earnings of India Inc., and healthier bottom lines are generally considered as crucial in attracting institutional investors to the Indian markets.

This 8th Pay Commission-powered consumption story, however, hinges on the fitment factor or the multiplication unit used for salary revision.

The commission, headed by Justice (retired) Ranjana Desai, will meet various stakeholders over the next several months before submitting its report to the Centre. The report will include the proposed fitment factor and other modalities for salary revision.

The panel, formally constituted in early November, has been given an 18-month deadline by the government to submit its report.