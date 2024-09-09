No Evidence That WazirX Attack Originated On Liminal’s Web App: Grant Thornton

Multinational professional services Grant Thornton reported that there was no evidence that the attack on Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX's wallet originated on Liminal Custody Solutions' web application.

Grant Thornton said that it conducted a comprehensive review of the web application, including the front-end, user interface and back-end of Liminal’s infrastructure and found "no evidence of any compromise or vulnerabilities related to the transaction workflow."

Liminal's preliminary reports identified a mismatch between the data shared by Liminal and the payload received from their client's systems. This indicated two potential possibilities—the first being a potential compromise either at the client's end or within their front-end systems, resulting in the need for further investigations, according to the firm.

"Based on these findings, the likelihood of the issue originating from outside Liminal's infrastructure and systems has increased," Liminal stated.