WazirX Offers $24-Million Bounty To Recover The $230 Million Stolen In Cyber Attack

WazirX, the Indian cryptocurrency exchange, has announced a $24-million bounty to recover cash lost in a cyber attack on one of its wallets, amounting to $230 million in digital assets on July 18.

The exchange has also invited white hat hackers, blockchain experts and cybersecurity experts to join bounty program, according to a statement. This is the largest bounty announced for such a program.

Following the breach last Thursday, the company temporarily paused rupee and crypto withdrawals on account of safety.

According to Elliptic, a British blockchain analytics business, the attack seems to have been carried out by North Korean hackers. The stolen money accounts for more than 45% of WazirX's $500 million holdings, as disclosed in a June report.