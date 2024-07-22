WazirX Offers $24-Million Bounty To Recover The $230 Million Stolen In Cyber Attack
The exchange has also invited white hat hackers, blockchain experts and cybersecurity experts to join the bounty program.
WazirX, the Indian cryptocurrency exchange, has announced a $24-million bounty to recover cash lost in a cyber attack on one of its wallets, amounting to $230 million in digital assets on July 18.
The exchange has also invited white hat hackers, blockchain experts and cybersecurity experts to join bounty program, according to a statement. This is the largest bounty announced for such a program.
Following the breach last Thursday, the company temporarily paused rupee and crypto withdrawals on account of safety.
According to Elliptic, a British blockchain analytics business, the attack seems to have been carried out by North Korean hackers. The stolen money accounts for more than 45% of WazirX's $500 million holdings, as disclosed in a June report.
According to blockchain data maintained by Lookonchain, the theft comprised more than $100 million in Shiba Inu tokens, $52 million in Ethereum, $11 million in Matic's MATIC, and $6 million in Pepe.
The Indian Finance Ministry had declined to comment on the WazirX attack or its consequences for the country's crypto ecosystem.