WazirX Hack: In Talks With White Knight For Capital, Expects Only About 55% Funds To Return To Users

Zettai Pte., the parent company of WazirX which is lingering from the impact of a massive $235-million cybertheft, is in talks with a white knight for capital support to be able to return users' funds.

The company, in a virtual conference, said the restructuring of its crypto balances will take at least six months. It had applied for a restructuring at a Singapore court on Aug. 23, which grants a six-month moratorium from any legal proceedings.

The Singapore court will take creditors' view on whether a moratorium should be granted. "It is in all creditors' interests to support a moratorium—we ask that creditors show their support," a WazirX spokesperson said.

Under a restructuring, WazirX's priority is to distribute remaining token assets to users in a pro-rata manner via crypto and not fiat, it said. Of the available funds, about 45% will be required as costs for the restructuring, the spokespersons said. "Only about 55% of money will return to customers. We're in ongoing discussions to generate additional money via revenue-generating products and mechanisms to share profit with users, apart from recovering stolen cryptocurrencies."