Binance And CZ’s Fortunes Are Set To Grow, Even In Jail

Board member Heina Chen, a co-founder of the company, was one of more than 160 people who wrote praise-filled reference letters to the court on Zhao’s behalf in an effort to persuade the court to be lenient with his sentencing. She said that “CZ is the spiritual leader of Binance. There is no doubt that he is also my prudent leader and guide.” Board member Rock He, who has been with Binance since its founding in 2017, gushed that Zhao was like a brother to him: “This bond is what I’m most proud of in my life, a gift from above.” Xin Wang, a former White & Case lawyer who Binance lists as an independent board member, told the court that Zhao helped take care of her when she lost her mother as part of what she called a “tradition of quiet friendship carried on for decades.” A representative for Binance did not respond to requests for comment about whether Zhao continues to discuss the company with current employees and board members. Zhao’s lawyers declined to comment.

Now it’s time for Zhao’s friends to take care of his creation, a massive company which has thousands of workers scattered around the world but still no physical headquarters. A US monitor — likely a big law firm or consultant — will be assigned to keep an eye on Binance’s compliance with the US plea agreement for five years to make sure it’s taking appropriate steps to abide by anti-money laundering and sanctions laws. Ultimately, the monitor’s reports will answer the question of how much Binance has been able to change its ways.

Yet the legal entanglements don’t end there. The SEC last June filed an action against Binance and its sister company, Binance.US, for allegedly running unregistered exchanges, broker-dealers and clearing houses, among other accusations. Many believe that case will drag on for years as Binance fights the accusations. Meanwhile in Nigeria, a Binance executive has been in prison since late February for tax evasion and fraud; he pled not guilty.