Zee Enterprises Shares Locked In 10% Lower Circuit After Sony Calls Off Merger

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. were locked in the 10% lower circuit following a rating downgrade by many brokerages as the Sony Group's Indian unit terminated its agreement to merge with the company.

The merger did not close by the end date as, among other things, the closing conditions were not satisfied by then, according to a statement released by Sony Group.

Several brokerages have downgraded the stock to a 'sell' on concerns related to increased competition and corporate governance issues.