Zee Enterprises Shares Locked In 10% Lower Circuit After Sony Calls Off Merger
The merger did not close by the end date as, among other things, the closing conditions were not satisfied by then, according to a statement released by Sony Group.
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. were locked in the 10% lower circuit following a rating downgrade by many brokerages as the Sony Group's Indian unit terminated its agreement to merge with the company.
Several brokerages have downgraded the stock to a 'sell' on concerns related to increased competition and corporate governance issues.
Citi Research has cut target price on the stock to Rs 180 from Rs 340 earlier. CLSA too lowered its target price to Rs 198 from Rs 300 earlier.
"Competition should intensify with the reported merger of Reliance and Disney Star," said CLSA. The valuation is likely to decline to levels seen prior to the merger announcement, it said.
Elara Capital said if the Disney contract is honored, the target price may move to Rs 130, citing losses in the sports segment. The brokerage has reduced the target price to Rs 170 from Rs 340 and downgraded the rating to "sell" on Zee Entertainment Enterprises.
Near-term valuation of Zee Entertainment to stay suppressed due to Sony seeking a termination fee, according to Nuvama.
Shares of the company was locked in its lower circuit of 10% as of 9:23 a.m. to Rs 208.30 apiece, the lowest level since July 14. This compares to a 0.7% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has fallen 6.95% in the last 12 months. The relative strength index was at 26.97, indicating that the stock may be oversold.
Out of 22 analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold,' and 10 suggest a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 9.2%.